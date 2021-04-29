Golf | Kalle Samooja raffled off the opening racket in the parking lot and then played his best result of the season

Kalle Samooja on Thursday got off to a great start to the European Golf Tour competition in Tenerife.

Samooja played on the Costa Adeje field with 64 strokes and fell par by seven. It is the best result of a single round in Turku this season.

The Samoan scorecard was so to speak clean, as seven birdies but no bogies were marked there.

With the players in the afternoon in the middle of the round, Samoa was two strokes from the top.

Guidelines the round was pulled in the parking lot while Samooja chose his tools. He said he was drawn between the three drivers, the opening bat.

“The good one seemed to be found there because it was the best drive to the moment,” Samooja said in a statement.

The result shows that Samoa did well with the greens as well.

“Putter was also in a good mood today. The greens are really shapely, so you have to have a good feel for speed. ”

Last In the week of the race in Gran Canaria, Samoa and Mikko Korhonen were not enthusiastic about the Meloneras field, which proved to be quite easy for professionals. South Africa Garrick Higgon the winning result was as high as 25 under a pair.

The Costa Adeje field was considered more difficult in advance, but on the opening day it did not show any worse in the result level.

Last week, Denmark ranked fifth Thorbjørn Olesen laid a field record of 62. Higgo was one of the players to score 63.

“The level of results may have been a bit surprising, but tickets will probably be tightened towards Sunday,” Samooja speculated.

Korhonen played in the opening round to 68.

“A solid round today. A few punches might have stayed on the field, but overall, the lap remained pretty comfortable. I ran comfortably to play until the end at the same level and the energies stayed put. This was a good start to the race, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

Finland number one player Sami Välimäki returned to real activities for a training period of about two months. The interval went to the opening round at the mouth of the evening.

The story is being updated.