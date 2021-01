Samoa lost seven strokes to Paul Casey.

Kalle Samooja placed split fourth in the golf men’s European tour competition in the United Arab Emirates. He lost to Dubai with a result of -10 to England, who won the race Paul Casey seven strokes.

Samooja played -1 in the final round. He beat three birdies and two bogies in the round.

About other Finns Mikko Korhonen (–3) shared 35th place and Sami Välimäki (+1) 51st