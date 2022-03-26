Golf | Kalle Samooja hits the ball in the palm of his hand, but still chases the top spot in the European tour

Samoa is -7 after three rounds.

Finnish golfer Kalle Samoa convincingly played in the third round of the European Tour competition in Qatar on Saturday.

“It was an almost perfect round today,” Samooja said in a press release.

Samoa struck eight birdies. The final score was -6, and the overall score of -7 raised Samoa to fifth place, two strokes from the top of the competition. The top teams have not yet played to the end of the third round.

The only larger hut was born on the second fairway, a double bog.

“In the second, the ball presumably disappeared into a palm tree and I had to get back on the road,” Samooja said in a statement.

Samoa was not disturbed by the strong wind, which at its worst blew just over 10 meters per second.

“It started rumbling there today. This will surely rise to the battle for victory tomorrow. Tough weather has been promised for tomorrow, ”Samooja said in a press release.