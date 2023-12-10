Golf | Kalle Samooja grabbed a spot on the much-maligned Saudi money tour

The career changed in one fell swoop, but “the same ball is still being hit”.

Golf on the hyped professional tour, on the LIV tour, which garnered a lot of criticism for its Saudi background, we will also see Finnish expertise in the future. Kalle Samoa won the qualifier that ended on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and got a place on the tour for next year. Samoa is the first Finn in LIV.

Samoan from Turku, 35, has been on the European tour since 2019 and has one tournament win (Hamburg 2022). Now the career changes in one fell swoop and the Samoan “jumps into the unknown”, as he described after qualifying.

“The same ball is still hit, but the scenery changes and the level rises. A step forward, let's now try to redeem the incentives at LIV. I know that my game is good enough there,” Samooja told STT by phone from Abu Dhabi.

Founded in October 2021, LIV has attracted the sport's superstars to its competitions with massive prize money. The latest recruit was one of the brightest stars in the sport Jon Rahmand there are also names like Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Sergio García and many other peaks.

Samoa is excited to play with big stars in the season that starts in Mexico at the beginning of February. LIV is played both individually and on a team level, and it will soon be confirmed which team Samooja will play for.

“Wouldn't it be confirmed within a few days? There are a couple of options,” Samooja said.

Any special wishes for teammates?

“The Europeans would be nice if you could get along well with them,” Samoan grinned.

Samoa has won over 2.4 million euros in prize money on the European tour so far. In LIV, the sums are in the stars: during its short history, eight players have already managed to cross the $20 million mark. Even Samoa already has 200,000 bucks, or about 186,000 euros, from the qualifying win.

The tour, supported by Saudi Arabia, has been at odds with both the European and PGA tours. On the other hand, many players who switched to the tour have brought up how LIV could increase the popularity of golf.

“Yes, golf needs some kind of revival, maybe LIV works like that”, Samooja thought about the competition series that has created a stir throughout its existence.