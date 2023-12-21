Golf | Kalle Samooja goes on a golf tour financed by Saudi Arabia: “I don't have the competence to judge”

Kalle Samooja played golf for five years on the European tour. In February, he will be the first Finn to start in the much-criticized golf series financed by the Saudi Arabians.

Kalle Samoa is in many ways facing the new next year.

The native of Turku was the first Finnish player to make his way to the LIV golf tour, which will play 14 competitions next season. Samoa moves to LIV from the main European tour.

“Sports-wise, this is a big leap forward, that was the most important thing for me. You see the world's best players and get to follow them. In Finland, it may not be understood how big a sport golf is in the world.”

In one individual competition, the prize pool is 20 million dollars, more than 18 million euros. At the same time, team competitions are played, where there is a pot of five million dollars to be distributed to the winners.

“I want to be successful. The prize money is big, but the players are also the absolute best in the world,” says Samooja.

“ “I don't have the competence to criticize or judge the customs, culture, people or religion of other countries.”

Kalle Samooja compares going to LIV to moving from European hockey leagues to the NHL league payroll.

The LIV tourofficially called the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the money comes from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, whose actions are considered part of Saudi Arabia's sports laundering (sports washing) and as a form of reputation cleansing operation.

Saudi Arabia strives to become a powerhouse of the Islamic world and an international center for entertainment and sportsbut the country's poor human rights situation causes constant damage to its reputation.

Although Saudi Arabia abandoned the law that says a man is always a woman's guardian, a disobedient woman can still be punished by being locked up in a nursing home under the new law.

In other words, a woman's freedom can still be taken away if the woman does not do as the man says.

Executions in Saudi Arabia have taken place practically every other day this year. Executions are often public and involve the use of a sword. The country also executes children.

According to international sources, in addition to violent criminals, demonstrators and defenders of their rights end up on death row. Critics of the administration have been given long prison sentences, and the position of 13 million foreign workers is poor compared to the locals.

There is no democracy and no truly free press in Saudi Arabia. The country is an absolute monarchy ruled by a crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman al-Saudduring whose reign sports events have increasingly become part of the country's reputation cleanup.

Samoa says that he followed the conversation and thought about it himself, but he has no direct answers to the matter. He hopes that sports, even in small pieces, will take things in the right direction.

“I have seen almost 50 countries. I do not have the competence to criticize or judge the customs, culture, people or religion of other countries. Of course, I hope that things will improve and go in a better direction and that the human rights issues can be fixed to a better place. Many other sports also take place in Saudi Arabia,” says Samooja.

“In today's world, I think it is extremely difficult to say where the clean money is. There are problems everywhere. If it goes ahead, there would be quite a few places to play in golf, if you look at the places where you play.”

Also, during the European tour, a lot of Arab countries were played this season, for example in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. There were 45 races on the tour, 19 of which were in Europe.

One LIV competition will be played in Saudi Arabia in March. The tour starts in February in Mexico and continues in Las Vegas, USA, where four more races will be played during the season.

Before Mexico, Samoa would like to play two more competitions of the season on the European tour in January in Dubai, if they don't get banned for it.

“There is no obstacle for me to participate because I haven't started at LIV yet. Of course, it is possible that I will be banned for another race.”

In Europe, the LIV tour takes place in Spain and Great Britain. The other races are in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The European tour (currently under the sponsor name DP World Tour) will play six races in Arab countries next season.

This season, Samoa played 28 competitions on the European tour. More than 200 travel days were accumulated.

“In the future, travel days will decrease and there will be more time for family. Traveling is reduced by a third. I want to see the boys grow up,” says the father of three boys under school age.

World the golf elite at LIV is represented by Americans, among others Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson as well as the Spanish Sergio García and Jon Rahmwho recently signed a notable deal with the tour.

Rahm is a former world number one. That's why his hiring was a significant operation by LIV and a big setback for the PGA Tour, the world's most demanding professional tour so far.

Samooja thinks that Rahm's departure can still affect professional golf in many ways.

“Rahm came to confuse a situation that could change in a few years. Professional tours can no longer argue with each other. They have to start cooperating.”

LIV and PGA have now gotten closer to each other from how far apart they were at the beginning, but at least they are not immediately going to get together and form one common tour.

“The perception of the players is that the main tours will merge at some point. It's a scenario,” Samooja says.

Its place For LIV, Samoa was acquired by winning the qualifying tournament in Abu Dhabi on December 10. When the spot at LIV was secured, emotions poured out, and she cried during the victory interview.

“After all, you could cry when the hard work became concrete and the tension was released. The last holes in qualifying were a twist.”

In order to qualify, Samoa had to ask permission from the CEO of the European tour From Keith Pelley. The European Tour (ET) does not want to allow their players to LIV.

“Pelley said that qualifying should not become a ban for the European Tour, but it can now become a ban.” The fine can also be a five-figure fine. If I hadn't passed, I would have suffered the penalties and started my sixth year with ET. I had nothing to lose,” says Samooja.

According to Samooja, the spring fine can start with 1 or 5.

“Then you'll see.”

Samoa has the right to play on the tour for next year when Rahm signed a five-year contract.

“Now we have to redeem the spurs and show our place.”

At the end of 2024, Samoa would need to be in the top 24 on tour to continue playing. There are 52 players in total.

Next year in the games, there is a new caddy next to Samooja and new playing equipment in the bag.

An experienced Scotsman John Dempster changes to Finnish To Riku Mattila, who is himself a former top player. This season he was Tapio Pulkkanen as a caddy.

Mattila has played Kultaranta Golf with 59 strokes in a practice round in September 2017. It is known to be the first time that a round of golf under 60 strokes has been played in Finland.

“I wanted a Finnish friend to accompany me on long trips. I can offer him a full-time job. Mattila would have become my caddy anyway if I had continued on the European tour,” Samooja says.

The club brand changes from Callaway to the Turku-based club manufacturer Takomo's equipment.

“I am the first to play at LIV with sticks from Turku.”

Samoa will test rackets in January in Dubai and then fly to Miami for two days to shoot LIV. From there you should make it back to Dubai for the competition.

Kalle Samoa playing at Wentworth in England in October 2023.

To the plans also includes participation in next summer's Olympic golf in Paris.

The players do not get the world ranking points required for the Olympics from LIV, but Samooja has to play elsewhere as well. In this case, the Asian Tour International Series, where Samoa plans to play a few races.

“I'm trying to get to the Olympics that way, even if I lose points. The Olympics are still interesting and would fill the summer. If I could get one good race in Asia in the spring, it could secure an Olympic place.”

The Samoan reckons he should be in the top 300 in the world when the Olympic rankings close on June 16.

“Tokyo left a lot to be desired. It wasn't a terribly pleasant experience”, Samooja remembers the Olympic Games during the corona pandemic two years ago.

In addition, Samoa plans to try to qualify for major tournaments, such as The Open. Players on the LIV tour are allowed to participate in majors, and several major winners play there.

LIV has applied for admission to the world list, but it has not been accepted.

Only 54 holes, i.e. three rounds, are played in the competitions, and no one Qualifies in the middle of the competition, as in traditional tours (72 holes). The name of the tour also refers to the number of holes to be played: LIV is the Roman number 54.

“I don't remember when I would have played a three-round tournament. Every round must be played well. If you get a bad start, you are immediately out of the running for victory.”

The Samoan does not yet know which team he will play for. The teams have separate captains, around whom LIV chooses the other players.

“I wish I could play by Martin Kaymer in the team. He is in the same manager's office as me.”

The German Kaymer was the number one player in the world for eight weeks in 2011. In 2012, he was deciding the victory of the Ryder Cup for Europe. He moved to LIV last year.

So far, no players from LIV have been included in the European Ryder Cup team. Samoa thinks that this too can change thanks to Rahm. There were LIV players on the USA team this fall.

Access LIV has been buzzing in Samoa for some time now. Before that, he had a vision of entering the PGA, but it was filled with Finns Sami Välimäkiwhich already practically has a place in the Olympic Games as well.

The Nokian will play his first competition at the PGA in January in Hawaii.

“My dream of the PGA did not come true. Next season, Finns other than Sami and I will be playing on the European tour. A year from now, we'll see how we've succeeded with Sam,” says Samooja.

Finns will play on the European tour next season Lauri Ruuska and returning to the fields Mikko Korhonen.

Samoa plans to play golf as a job as long as the passion lasts.

“There is still enough of it. When Mikko Ilonen put away his clubs in his forties, I didn't understand his decision at the time. Now I understand, there is no role for free riders in this sport.”

The detached house in Turku will also remain Samooja's central location, even though the games take people around the world.

“I have always paid my taxes to Finland, and I am not moving anywhere.”