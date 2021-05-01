Golf | Kalle Samooja climbed to the top spot after four strokes and golfed on Sunday in Tenerife.

After three rounds, Samoa is in the result -17.

Kalle Samooja will share the top spot and aim for the first win of his career in the European Men’s Golf Tour on Sunday. On the island of Tenerife, after three rounds, Samoa is -17.

The same result is in Germany Nicolai von Dellingshausen, with a four-stroke lead, Samoa caught up on Saturday.

“It was just a decent working day. Today, the result did not come easily, but because of that, the ranking and result feel even better, ”Samooja commented in the press release.

Samooja played Saturday round 66 with strokes.

With a front nine Samoa made two birdies. The only Bogi of the day came to the fairway at ten, but after that, Samoa tapped three birdies into the tube. The sixth birdie of the day came on the final fairway.

“There were a few challenges with the batting, but the moderately warm melee played well with the game and didn’t come backwards.”

Behind the lead duo are more players at strike distance.

“The pack is tight behind the tip, so casually gas but tomorrow,” Samooja reflected on the setups for the closing date.

About Finns Mikko Korhonen and Sami Välimäki share 44th place before the closing date. Tapio Pulkkanen is in 76th place.