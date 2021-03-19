Golf | Kalle Samooja beat Eagle and leads the European tour competition: “You have to keep putting gas on”

After two rounds, Samoa is in the result -11.

Kalle Samooja is split at the top of the European Tour of Golf Tournament in Nairobi, Kenya, with two laps behind.

Samooja played his Friday round to a score of -5 and is after a two-round score to -11. He needed a total of 131 strokes for his two opening rounds.

Samoa shares the top spot in Australia Scott Hendin with. Hend played his Friday round with 64 strokes (–7). In addition to the par results, the second round of Samooja accommodated six birdies, one eagle and three bogies.

“There was a little turbulence on the card today. Be careful here with all the beats. I just have to keep putting on the gas, ”Samooja said in a statement.

Tapio Pulkkanen was eliminated from two final rounds. Pulkkanen played his Friday round at par speed and ended up with a joint result of +1. He finished in split 107th place.