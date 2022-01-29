Golf | Kalle Samooja arranged a place for himself to earn big money and pave the way for renewing his job

Turku is three strokes away from the top ten in the $ 8 million race.

Turku resident Kalle Samoa on Saturday, he organized himself on a golf European tour to a position where he will have the opportunity to earn a nice prize money on Sunday and pave the way for a job renewal.

Samoa jumped up the leaderboard in a race in Dubai.

With five birds and two bogs, the result of the day was 69, and the combined result of -5 (68 + 74 + 69) entitles to share the 18th place.

“A good repair shop was done today. A bit sharper beating, but by no means diamond, ”Samooja said in a press release and expressed satisfaction with his putt and bunker game.

Samoa is three strokes from the top ten.

“The Greens are starting to get pretty tight and slippery, so earnings are usually slowing down over the weekend. I have to shake the lowest of the week on the board tomorrow. ”

In the competition there is a distribution of as much as $ 8 million in prize money, as it did last week in Abu Dhabi.

At that time, for example, the players who shared 12th place earned more than 100,000 euros. This week, the criteria for awarding prize money are likely to be similar.

The ranking points obtained from those places would therefore already form a strong foundation for the pot required to renew the right to play at the end of the season.

Samooja’s prize money for the entire last season was more than 370,000 euros.

Dubai competition is led by South Africa Justin Harding in the situation -12. Samoa is the only Finn in the race this weekend, as he showed good extracts last week Mikko Korhonen as well as those who were on the go with their game Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen fell from the sequel.

The official name of the European tour changed to DP World Tour this season. However, the name does not mean any world tour in Finnish, because DP World is a big logistics company that has become a name sponsor.

Men European Tour Contest, $ 8 Million Prize:

Situation after hole 54/72, par 72:

204 strokes (–12): Justin Harding South Africa 65 + 68 + 71,

206 (–10): Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 71 + 66 + 69

207 (–9): Tommy Fleetwood England 67 + 71 + 69, Erik van Rooyen South Africa 69 + 67 + 71,

… 211 (–5): Kalle Samooja 68 + 74 + 69 (shares 18th place).

Mikko Korhonen, Sami Välimäki and Tapio Pulkkanen were eliminated after two rounds.