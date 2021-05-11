Golf | Kalle Samooja and Sami Välimäki make Finnish golf history

Matilda Castrén also made her way to the major tournament.

Golfers Kalle Samooja and Sami Välimäki make Finnish golf history in the PGA Championship starting more than a week from now.

Never before have two Finnish men been seen in a golf major tournament.

Samooja reached the first major of his career by finishing third and ninth in consecutive European tour competitions.

Yeah last night I got information from the managers. This is an amazing thing! Yes I secretly hoped to call, but great to get confirmation. Let’s file the game a bit this week and start measuring the level, ”Samooja commented to golfpiste.com.

The PGA Championship will be played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina from 20-23. May.

For Välimäki, the major is the second in his career. He was involved in the US Open last year.

Women on the side of Matilda Castrén in turn, passed the US Open qualifier after finishing in first place in the split. He tells about it gogolf.com.

The competition will be played at The Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco from 3 to 7. June.

“It was a struggle in rain, wind and freezing temperatures, but we did it. The snow started to harbor an hour after we had stopped playing. It tells how cold it was, ”Castrén said on Facebook.