Golf | Kalle Samooja and Mikko Korhonen in the same group for the top fight of the weekend

Sami Välimäki fought narrowly to continue and play the next round alone early in the morning.

Kalle Samooja and Mikko Korhonen are in the winning streak as the second race of the European Golf Tour season progresses to mid-Dubai.

Turku-based Samooja shares third place in the situation –8 (68 + 68) two strokes away from the leading Belgian Thomas from Detry.

Korhonen from Espoo (70 + 67) shares the sixth place a stroke away from Samoa.

“Good veto again. Even a better game of Napsu than yesterday. Overall, the game is in good shape, so let’s start enjoying the weekend trip, ”Samooja said in a press release.

Korhonen was already in strong spirits in last week’s opening race in Abu Dhabi, where he shared 15th place. On Friday, he made seven birdies and two bogies.

“Birdie faucets were nicely open today. I set off in the first group at 7.10. In comparison, the body was surprisingly well open. Sometimes I have had difficulty starting machines early in the morning, but the right way is starting to be found, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

On Thursday, Korhonen had become accustomed to the greenery of the field, which he described was at certain points “like glass downhill”.

“I got into the greens a little better today, and it sank a few putt. Basic pulling is now at a pretty good level. ”

Samooja and Korhonen play the third round together.

“Let’s set out to clear the gang out of the front. The pack is pretty bundled, so you have to shoot the full one to the finish, ”Samooja said.

Finland number one player Sami Välimäki dropped out of the weekend rounds last week. The Dubai competition also started with a decent stumbling block, when the Pirkkala player made a triplabog ball in the opening hole, apparently freezing in the tree.

In the second round, it seemed for a long time that the new season entrant from the tour would have his second consecutive free weekend, but the birdies that came in the long pots of the 14th and 16th holes helped him narrowly to the right of the cut limit.

Välimäki continues the race in par (71 + 73) and starts the third round alone with the marker at 7.15 in the morning.

The fourth Finn of the race, Tapio Pulkkanen (72 + 75) was eliminated from the sequel.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Men & # 39; s European Tour Contest $ 3.25 million:

Situation after hole 36/72, par 72:

134 strokes (10 under a pair): Thomas Detry Belgium 67 + 67,

135 (–9): Robert McIntyre Scotland 67 + 68,

136 (–8): Kalle Samooja Finland 68 + 68, Justin Harding South Africa 66 + 70, Tommy Fleetwood England 68 + 68,

137 (–7): mm. Mikko Korhonen Finland 70 + 67 (shares 6th place),

… 144 (par): mm. Sami Välimäki Finland 71 + 73 (shares 54th place),

… 147 (+3): mm. Tapio Pulkkanen Finland 72 + 75 (shares 89th place).

Pulkkanen was eliminated from the further rounds of the weekend.