Golf | Kalle Samooja also had a heavy Saturday in Kenya – the drop from the tip was still milder than a week earlier

With Kalle Samooja had symptoms a week ago on Saturday when the third round of the European Golf Tour competition in Kenya was played.

In last week’s race in Qatar, Samooja was after two rounds (65 + 71) two strokes from the tip, but the sad third round (78) dropped the Turku player far in the winning streak.

In Kenya, too, Samoia had a great start (65 + 66), and after two rounds, he was in shared lead. However, the third round went with a score of 72 (+1).

Drop however, was much milder than a week earlier. Samoa leaves for the final round of the situation on Sunday -10, six strokes from the tip.

“It was a slightly heavier Saturday again. Caddy snorted in the morning when she saw that you looked tired. For some reason, it felt like it all day, ”Samooja said in a statement.

Samooja’s round started hard when, after three holes, there were already two bogies on the card. He then rectified his situation by making four birdies in holes 5-15 until snow came into the room in the form of a double bog and a bog.

“The middle stage went just fine, but they are the easiest holes in the field. 13 had a bit of bad luck. Opening to the bus bunker box. That’s where the small adjustment started, ”Samooja said of the double.

According to Samooja, fatigue was most evident in opening strokes, which too often ended up off the fairway.

“There’s a lack of control on the ball again, and I didn’t get to the seats. The tip managed to escape, but tomorrow a good sharpness will be dug into the body, so everything is still possible in this field, ”Samooja said.

Nairobi, Kenya: Men’s European Tour competition, prize money € 1 million:

Situation after hole 54/72, par 71:

197 strokes (16 under a pair): Justin Harding South Africa 66 + 67 + 64

199: Johannes Veerman USA 68 + 69 + 62, Kurt Kitayama USA 67 + 66 + 66, Scott Hend Australia 67 + 64 + 68

… 203: mm. Kalle Samooja Finland 65 + 66 + 72 (divided into 7s).