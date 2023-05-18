Golf | Judge rules in favor of Tiger Woods – ex-girlfriend challenges non-disclosure agreement

Tiger Woods tried to prevent the disputes from ending up in court with a non-disclosure agreement, but the ex-girlfriend tried to cancel the agreement.

US media reported Thursday that a Florida judge issued For Tiger Woods in a favorable judgment lawsuit regarding a non-disclosure agreement challenged by an ex-girlfriend. The couple signed a non-disclosure agreement when they started dating in 2007.

Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman had asked a judge to void the nondisclosure agreement, citing current law that limits the use of nondisclosure agreements in harassment cases. Herman did not accuse Woods of harassment or sexual assault. However, his lawyer had marked a point asking if there were any suspicions of sexual abuse in the case.

Reuters reports that Herman wasn’t sure what he could say because Woods had aggressively taken advantage of the nondisclosure agreement.

According to the judge, Herman’s request was not convincing. The New York Times reports that the judge wrote that Herman could have substantiated his allegations of sexual violence or abuse with facts, but had not done so.

According to the New York Times the judge’s decision results in all disputes between the parties being handled in private arbitration rather than in court.

Herman was previously romantically involved in a working relationship with Woods. The relationship started in 2016 and ended in 2022.

Woods’ attorneys described Herman as a jilted girlfriend who preferred to fight publicly rather than honor her commitment to mediate disputes in confidential arbitration.