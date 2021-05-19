Golf | Jari Pitkälä, who took a million steps in November, started by winning speedgolf, the race also saw a hole in one

Pitkälä won the race in Tapiola, Espoo, five seconds ahead of world champion Mikko Ranta.

Jari Long made in November, an inhumane human test when he decided to take a million steps a month.

One of the purposes of the contract was to raise the basic condition to a level where top fitness can be built on it for summer and autumn speed golf competitions.

The goal seems to have succeeded well, as on Wednesday Pitkälä won the first round of the Finnish Speedgolf Tour at the Tapiola Golf Course in Espoo.

The long run time was 48 minutes and 45 seconds. The running distance was 7.41 kilometers. He used 76 strokes for golf. Thus, his final score was 124.45.

Read more: One million steps November

In speedgolf run and play an 18 hole golf round as fast as possible. In Speedgolf, the par par score is 126. It consists of 72 strokes and 54 minutes of golf. Each round of golf means one minute more for the rest of the time. Pitkälä played 1.15 under a pair.

“Running condition has improved further during the winter and spring. At no point was there any rush in this race. Once my fitness has improved, I can focus more on golf. Thanks to the opening game, I made four birdies, ”Pitkälä said.

His big goal is to make it to the World Championships in the sport this fall. Due to the corona pandemic, the World Cups have been moved from Japan to the United States, Texas.

Long is coached by a former endurance runner Janne Ukonmaanaho, who is also an obstacle runner selected for the Tokyo Olympics Topi Raitasn coach.

In addition to running, mountain biking has been added to the training program. Pitkälä runs 60–80 kilometers a week. In the winter, he says he hit about 16,000 balls in his basement.

“I’ve learned to listen to my own body even better during the spring. I can already take holidays, ”Pitkälä laughed.

In Tapiola, Pitkälä left behind the world champion who dominates the sport Mikko Rantasen in five seconds. Rantanen used 75 strokes in the round, but lost in the running time. Third came Milla Hallanoro played the field with 77 strokes.

19 players took part in the Espoo competition. There were many first-timers among them.

“It would be great to have more new experimenters in the world of speedgolf. In Finland, you can play for all clubs. In the morning, after an hour of gig, you still have something to do. ”

In the race also saw a hole-in-one made by Lauri Alakuijala On the 13th bus. It was the first “holari” of the speedgolf SM tour ever.

“I hit with too big a racket, an iron pile. The hit was thin but good and the ball went towards the flag. Then I just run after. I had no idea the ball went into the sock hole. Quite exactly 30 years came from playing golf before the first holar, ”Alakuijala said.

Skiing national team ended his career Anssi Pentsinen was seventh (87 strokes, 52.55 minutes).