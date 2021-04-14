Golf | Japan’s new national hero Hideki Matsuyama received an exceptional question about his interpreter – a fascinating story was revealed

Matsuyman’s caddy attracted attention with his great gesture on the last green of the Masters.

When Hideki Matsuyama had won the first major Japanese golf tournament Masters Tournament last Sunday and rose to become a national hero in his home country, he was given an extremely exceptional question to answer in the post – competition media event.

Matsuyama was asked to describe his relationship with the grayed-out man sitting next to him, who was his interpreter.

“Bob is a trusted friend,” Matsuyama said in Japanese and American, among other places Bob Turner translated into English – an answer about himself.

Matsuyama is a rarity in today’s top golf because he performs at media events with the help of an interpreter.

Mentioned the question itself and especially the answer revealed that Bob Turner is not just an interpreter for Matsuyman.

Before the awards ceremony and media events, we saw Matsuyama hugging Turner next to the 18th putting green.

Turner helped Matsuyman ten years ago when he participated in the Masters for the first time as a 19-year-old amateur and was awarded the best-placed (27th) amateur player in the race.

For Matsuyman, Turner is not just an interpreter but much more. He handles logistics, among other things, and has helped Matsuyma adjust to gaming and tour life in the United States in all matters since he entered the PGA tour in 2014.

Prior to the Masters, Matsuyama had won five races on the PGA Tour.

Turner will also tour Matsuyama on the field in case there are situations during the competition where he has to talk to a teammate.

Turner ending up in this position is a fascinating little story told after the Masters at least The New York Post.

Turner was a student of Brigham Young, known as Mormon University, in 1972 when he went to Japan for two years as a Mormon Church missionary.

There, Turner met a woman with whom he later married. The couple moved to the United States but soon returned to Japan because of Turner’s wife’s homesickness.

In Japan, Turner completed his studies at a university in Tokyo and played golf on its team. Through that, Turner got a job in the golf industry in Japan, and soon found himself helping the biggest stars of the time, including Seve Ballesterosia, when they came to compete in Japan.

Gradually Turner founded a company that helped Japanese players in the United States. This was also the connection to Matsuyama when he first came to play in the United States.

“So here we are,” Turner, 68, told The New York Post.

In the videos of the Masters media events, Turner interprets Matsuyama’s answers slowly and thoughtfully.

“I’m not a translator. I do not translate word for word. I’m an interpreter. I hear what he says and then I try to say it as if an American or an English-speaking person conveys the same feeling, ”Turner told The New York Post, noting that the expression originates more in the heart than inside the head.

Matsuyaman from the background troops also attracted the attention of his caddies who, at the end of the race, took the flag of the 18th green of the Augusta National field in memory in the traditional way and marched back to the hole in the peg.

Then something special happened. Hayafuji took the cap off his head and bowed. Not in the direction of the audience or anyone else, but on an empty field.

A still image of the situation has already been proposed on social media as the sports image of the year.