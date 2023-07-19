Golf | Jackpot in the classic golf tournament – two Finns also open

The Open has almost doubled its prize money since 2016.

The golf world from Thursday, all eyes will be firmly on the world’s oldest and most prestigious major tournament, the British Open.

The British Open golf tournament, simply called The Open, is already being played for the 151st time. For the 13th time, the Royal Liverpool Golf Club course in Merseyside will be the stage.

Royal Liverpool last hosted the traditional event in 2014. Northern Irish Rory McIlroy took his first and so far only victory in The Open at that time.

McIlroy hasn’t celebrated in other major tournaments since then, but last weekend he gave a sample of his improved condition by winning the Scottish Open.

On the rise is also the British Open prize money. This year, the tournament will award a record-breaking prize pool of 16.5 million dollars, or about 14.7 million euros.

The winner gets a slice of the money cake of exactly three million dollars, or a good 2.6 million euros.

“Our goal is to ensure that The Open remains at the top of the golf world. We have almost doubled our prize money since 2016”, CEO of the R&A responsible for organizing the tournament Martin Slumbers tells PGA Tour on the website.

McIlroy earned $975,000 from his British Open win. Now the entire top three get more money. In 2014, a total of 5.4 million dollars was distributed in prize money.

Prize money will be distributed this year to the 70 best players in such a way that the golfer finishing in 70th place will receive another 37,800 dollars, or about 33,700 euros.

Just 70 players continue to the last two rounds of The Open.

The top 10 players to qualify after two rounds Earn $12,000 and the next 20 players $10,000.

The rest of the professional players receive a reward of 8,500 dollars, or about 7,500 euros. A total of 156 players will participate in the tournament.

Success two Finns are also aiming for the tournament. Sami Välimäki starts its rounds on Thursday at 11:15 and Kalle Samoa at 15:54 local time.

Samoa claimed his place in The Open a week and a half ago in Denmark and earned a generous 117,000 euros in prize money with his shared fourth place.

European tour listing according to Samooja has earned around 2.3 million euros (2,278,888.30) and Välimäki nearly 2 million euros (1,984,962.16) in his career.

The number one Finnish name in statistics Mikko Ilonen earned more than 7.6 million euros (7,668,489.15) in his career.

Samoan above is also Mikko Korhonen in his pot of a good 4.5 million euros. Tapio Pulkanen has earned a good 2.2 million and Roope Kakko almost 830,000 euros.

Also Kim Koivu ranks among the thousand highest-earning players with a prize pool of more than 200,000 euros.

The top spot in the statistics is held by Rory McIlroy, who has earned nearly 50 million euros (49,799,844.03) in prize money.

British Open on Viaplay and V Sport channels from Thursday, July 20.