Golf | “It’s very sad indeed” – Matilda Castren finished second in the doubles competition

Finland Matilda Castren and Malaysian Kelly Tan narrowly finished second in the Women’s LPGA Tour event in Michigan, USA.

The victory took the lead by one stroke to the Americans who entered the final round by Cheyenne Knight and By Elizabeth Szokol formed by the team.

“It was close. It’s really sad that we didn’t win or make it to the replay. Even on the last hole, it was close to not sinking the putt,” Castren said in the announcement.

Even though the loss was disappointing, Castren said that he thought the game week was good.

“A good week and a lot of good games. There were a lot of positives to take in here. It’s always a different situation to play under pressure, and the last couple of days gave me experience again.”

“After last year, there was a feeling that this is our year. We were close, but not this time.”

Second place earned Castren and Tan $160,000 each in prize money.

Castren is looking forward to the upcoming weeks of racing in Europe.

“Now you can get to Europe. It’s really nice to go to France, Scotland and England. After that, I will come to Finland for a couple of days.”