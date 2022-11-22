Nintendo Switch Sports It hit the market in April this year. While the gameplay of this sports collection is fun, the lack of content has caused the number of players to drop substantially in recent months. Now, after a couple of delays, It has been confirmed that the Golf is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Sports next week.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo revealed that the free update to Golf for switch sports It will be available on November 28.. Here we can find 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. There will also be casual competition options and an eight-player “Survival Golf” mode.

Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee! The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family! pic.twitter.com/yzhn7NQBUv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 22, 2022

Outside of this, at the moment it is unknown when a new update will arrive switch sports. Remember, the golf update will be available on November 28. On related topics, Nintendo is rewarding players for shutting down these servers.

Editor’s Note:

The question is: who keeps playing Nintendo Switch Sports? Although the game was a bestseller, and the gameplay is still a lot of fun, the lack of content killed this experience. We can only wait to see what will happen with this installment in the future.

