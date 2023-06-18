Golf | In front of the US Open, a huge final decision – superstar Rory McIlroy tops the top two by a stroke

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are leading golf’s men’s US Open championship in Los Angeles, with the third major tournament of the season yet to be played in the final round.

Fowler and Clark have a combined score of 10 under par, but are a four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is only one stroke away from the top two with a score of -9.

Fowler, who led the competition from the opening round, missed his par putt on the last hole of the third round and had to settle for a bogey. Clark rose alongside his American compatriot by birdieing the final hole.

“It would have been nice if that [putti] would have gone in. But it doesn’t really matter, you have to play good golf tomorrow anyway”, acknowledged Fowler, who was fourth in the world rankings.

Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt at the US Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Fowler, who opened the race with a dazzling round of 62 strokes, fell to a par score of 70 in the third round. Clark and McIlroy were one stroke below par.

Fowler and Clark, who won his first PGA victory in May, have not won a major tournament before. McIlroy’s previous major title is from 2014.

“Playing was definitely more challenging than the first few days, but I think I played smart and solid golf. The balls hit the green and I didn’t really feel any stress,” McIlroy described.

The fourth place in the competition is held by the top name in the world ranking Scottie Scheffler, which is three strokes off the lead. The top players start the final round after midnight Finnish time on Monday.

