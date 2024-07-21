Sunday, July 21, 2024
Golf | “I didn’t want mom and dad to see” – the sensational player of the major tournament was caught in a bad habit

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2024
in World Europe
Golf | "I didn't want mom and dad to see" – the sensational player of the major tournament was caught in a bad habit
The surprise of the British Open calms his nerves in a special way during the day of the game.

Britain’s the surprise of the open golf tournament is the one playing his debut in golf major tournaments Daniel Brown29, who is tied for second in the tournament before Sunday’s closing day.

On Saturday, Brown was spotted smoking a cigarette between his brilliant punches, reported Sportbladet.

“I tried to hide it. I didn’t want mom and dad to see,” says Brown.

Sportbladet according to Brown smoked about ten cigarettes during Saturday’s race. Brown says he only smokes on the golf course.

“Maybe it has something to do with calming the nerves.”

Brown, ranked 272nd in the world, still has a good chance to win the British Open on Sunday. Before the final day, the Englishman is one stroke away from leading the race About Billy Horschel.

Finland Sami Välimäki was eliminated from the competition after two rounds.

