Professional golf in the United States has been played since the late 1800s, but it wasn’t until 1916 that an organization was created to bring them all together. It was in New York that the PGA of America was founded and a new story began there. At present, with almost 30 thousand professional men and women, it has become the largest sports organization in this country.

This organization brought together the professionals who were in charge of teaching and organizing golf in the clubs, but it also housed those who were only dedicated to playing tournaments. These were the least because the prizes for those years were very small and most needed a steady job to support their families. As the years went by, it witnessed the growth of tournaments, their bags began to increase, by the 1950s television arrived and the circuit began to take on a dimension that allowed almost everyone to be able to live from tournaments.

Figure of Arnold palmer It revolutionized not only golf but the entire sport in the United States. Together with Mark McCormack they sealed an alliance that founded the foundations of a new industry that today we know as sports marketing. That unrivaled charisma that Palmer had was contrasted with the cold and ruthless image of an Ohio boy named Jack Nicklaus, who with only 22 years and in the “garden” of Palmer’s house snatched the King the 1962 US Open. Together they gave a strong clean and jerk to the professional circuit and the idea of ​​separating from the PGA of America began to sound strong among the players.

Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. (AFP)

It was they who wanted to guide their own destiny, manage the money they generated and distribute the profits among themselves, without having to share them with other professionals who had nothing to do with the competition itself. The revolution came in 1968. Led by Palmer and Nicklaus the players parted ways to form the PGA Tour. The two heads were treated as traitors and the press in general turned against them. The players cared little that they could finally run their own organization. Today both coexist in the best way and work together for the development of the game.

The first commissioner of the tour was Joe dey, but only in 1974 with the arrival of Deane Beaman to handle the destinations of the tour was when it began to grow. Beaman, a former tour player, quickly realized that the circuit needed its own high-ranking tournament to bring it up to par with the big four, which, while part of the circuit’s calendar, are not owned by the tour. Thus, in that same 1974 The Players Championship, which was originally designed to rotate through the best courts in the USA, but has been based in Ponte Vedra Beach since 1977.

Emiliano Grillo will play in The Players Championship. (AFP)

Today the tournament has become the most important out of the Majors, and although it will never be put at the same level as the big four, year after year the best field of players has it Players, the largest prize pool is held by the Players ($ 15 million in 2021) and one of the most recognized scenarios in the world of golf is that of Players.

Welcome to the first great week of the year. The Players It starts this Thursday and from Ponte Vedra Beach, well in the north of Florida, we will live a great golf tournament with the presence of 6 Latino players, which is a record, among which is Emiliano Grillo from Chaco.