Golf | Homophobic slander was too much, Ralph Lauren severed a partnership with golf star Justin Thomas

Thomas apologized for his comment immediately after the round.

Fashion company Ralph Lauren has severed a collaboration with a golf star Justin Thomasin with, says, among other things The Guardian.

The reason is Thomas ’homophobic comment on the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week.

Thomas used the word fagot (hintti) to Finnish himself after the failed Putin.

He regretted his behavior in an interview after the round, but for Ralph Lauren the behavior was still too much.

“We are depressed by Mr Thomas’s recent language use, which is completely different from our values,” the company’s press release states.

“We know he apologized and understood the seriousness of the meaning of his words. However, he is the ambassador of our brand, and his actions are at odds with the culture we strive to maintain. ”

Thomas is a former world ranked number one player from 2018. He has won the PGA Championship in 2017. He is expected to receive fines from the PGA Tour for his comment.