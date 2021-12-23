Golf | Herbert Dixon, 102, got his name from a rangen – Golfer recalls a time when African Americans were only allowed to play on the field on Mondays

My Florida golf club has been playing on the same course for over 80 years.

In Florida A practice area was recently named at Bartow Golf Course Herbert Dixonin by. The former professional golfer is pleased with the tribute organized by his hometown. He has played on the field for over 80 years.

There is a sign at the entrance with a picture of Dixon and a story about his life.

Dixon is already 102 years old but still active in golf.

Remembering feels especially good when you look back in time. Dixon and other African Americans were once not even allowed to play on the field, except for one day.

“We got to play on Mondays, it was called Caddy Day,” Dixon recalls Fox 13 news channel interview.

Civil Rights Movement after that the world changed and he noticed Dixon and his playing skills.

As the awards began to accrue, Dixon was twice elected to the Black Golfer’s Hall of Fame and received a key from Bartow City as a tribute to his athletic performance.

The journey from wreck to celebrity has been a long one.

“I’ve been trying to keep up with the flow. Sometimes it can be difficult to swim upstream. ”

Dixon still plays golf several times a week. In addition, he has been involved in raising funds for future golf stars.

An annual golf tournament for celebrities named after him is held at Bartow Course, which is used to fund college scholarships.