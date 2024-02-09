All ready for the farewell to the manual gearbox by Volkswagen Golf. Now there are no longer any doubts: the German brand's compact car will no longer be produced in the “three-pedal” version, from now on only automatic transmissions will be available. An important, almost historic turning point, which the Wolfsburg giant wanted to celebrate with the launch of a new special limited edition of Golf, named for the occasion GTI MT Ultimate.

110 units for Italy

Only 110 examples of this version of Golf were put on sale on the Italian market, as many as the horses released from the beating heart of the first original model. “With this limited edition Golf MT Ultimate Orders for the current Golf range closenow only available from stock – Volkswagen announced – The presale of the new Golf, renewed for its 50 years in both aesthetics and technologies, will start in the next few weeks”.

Gearbox and engine

The real strong point of this version of Golf is clearly the manual transmission, since with the arrival of the new model there will only be a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission available to customers as standard. The engine is the same as the other GTI versions of Golf, namely a 1,984 cm3 TSI EA888 evo4 with direct injection turbo four-cylinder capable of developing its maximum power of 245 HP at speeds between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm and to deliver a maximum torque of 370 Nm available between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. In terms of performance, we are faced with a maximum speed of 250 km/h and a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds.

Special design

From an aesthetic point of view, they are two the elements that distinguish this limited edition of Golf GTI from all the others: the GTI MT Ultimate logo on the front door pillar and the commemorative plate on the dashboard, visible from the right side window, both aimed at certifying the specimen's belonging to the special series Italian only of 110 pieces. The list price of the new Golf GTI MT Ultimate is 52,950 euros: the first deliveries are expected during the spring.