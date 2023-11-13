Sometimes you’ve done more wrong than a bouquet of flowers can make up for. Then you have to come home with something better than a set of red roses, for example a Golf 7 GTI. Or are we reasoning too much from ourselves? And even then you will just see: your partner would have preferred a red one. Unfortunately, you couldn’t get this Golf for market prices.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI was in a flower stall at the market in Ridderkerk last weekend. There is a parking ban on market day, but this Golf driver did not understand that. Or maybe it had been there longer and forgot to take the car away. You are not allowed to park your car on the square from midnight to 6:30 PM.

The Golf GTI became the decoration of the stall

The market people showed excellent problem-solving skills and simply built around the GTI. They couldn’t completely disguise the fact that there was a car in the stall. It is not known how many pranksters offered to buy the car for five euros. The owner of the Volkswagen Golf GTI receives a fine from the police at home and he may pay the towing costs.

Through PZC