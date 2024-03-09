See, that's what you get when you ignore 30 km/h in your Golf GTI in Amsterdam.

Hats off to the drivers of this hot hatch. You just have to manage to land on its head. What could have preceded this? Can we just tell you, because that has the Amsterdam police explained in detail.

Ignore stop sign

Last night around 9:45 PM, officers stopped the Volkswagen Golf GTI in Amsterdam for a traffic control. The driver had no intention of stopping and took off at high speed. Several police units were deployed to quickly end the chase through Amsterdam. Because chases in built-up areas often do not have a nice ending. Not always outside built-up areas, by the way.

The driver in the Golf GTI did everything he could to avoid the police in Amsterdam. A pedestrian with a bicycle was hit and a police vehicle was also rammed.

The police did not have to do anything to force the suspect to stop. Finally he stopped himself. But that was mainly because the wheels no longer touched the ground. The Golf GTI hit a traffic sign in Pontanusstraat and the driver subsequently lost control.

The Volkswagen crashed and ended up upside down. Officers rushed towards the car with guns drawn. Three hats could be held. A Traffic Accident Analysis (VOA) has been carried out and investigators have been assigned to the case. The police are looking for witnesses. The police are also still looking for the pedestrian who may have been hit by the fleeing GTI.

The suspects are aged 20 and 24. The driver is in custody and will be interviewed by investigators today. He has some explaining to do.

