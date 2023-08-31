To give the manual gearbox a worthy farewell (or at least a farewell), Volkswagen has created a special edition: the Golf GTI 380.

The purists have a hard time, because slowly but surely everything that purists appreciate is disappearing. The only thing left in the future is rear-wheel drive. Naturally aspirated engines are already passé and the same applies to the manual gearbox.

Volkswagen could have chosen to let the manual gearbox die a quiet death, but they don’t. The manual gearbox has given many people pleasure in the Golf GTI over the years, so a worthy farewell is so neat. That is why Volkswagen presents the Golf GTI 380.

You may think: what do you mean goodbye, the GTI is no longer available with a manual gearbox? That is indeed true for the Netherlands, but elsewhere (for example in Germany and the US) the Golf GTI is still available with a manual gearbox.

You already know that the Golf GTI 380 is not for us. This special edition is exclusive to the US, for stick shift enthusiasts. We do not miss a lot (except for the manual gearbox), because it is a fairly subtle package. It is mainly about some glossy black accents and ditto rims.

Unfortunately, the number 380 does not refer to the number of horsepower (as with the Golf R 333), but refers to the model code of the Golf 8. Volkswagen did this once before, with the Golf GTI 337, which was the model code of the Golf 2.

Model year 2024 will be the last model year in which the GTI will be delivered with a manual gearbox and therefore all manual GTIs ordered in the US will be a GTI 380. That does mean that the Golf GTI with manual transmission will be slightly more expensive, but with a price tag of $ 32,500, the Americans are still not allowed to complain.

