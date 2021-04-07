Golf | Golf’s “crazy scientist” is preparing a surprise for the Masters tournament: “There’s something in my bag that has been prepared for years”

Bryson DeChambeau, 27, has been doing lab work on hitting a golf ball in recent years.

Nickname “Crazy scientist” in golf circles got an American Bryson DeChambeau is going to shake up again when the first value tournament of the men’s racing golf season, the Masters, starts on Thursday in Augusta. DeChambeau is silent about his secret weapon, but reveals that he will bring a specially made racket to the competition.

“I won’t go into details, but there’s something in my bag that has been prepared for years. It will really help to me, and I’m really excited. Based on last week’s exercises, it’s an amazing benefit to me, ”the secretive DeChambeau said To the BBC.

DeChambeau, 27, has been doing laboratory work on hitting a golf ball in recent years. Equipment development, technological changes and the development of power levels have resulted in DeChambeau openings carrying an average of 293 meters. By comparison, Finland’s number one player, also a long-timer Sami Välimäki the season average is 265 meters.

Probably DeChambeau is going to repeat Phil Mickelson trick from the 2006 tournament. Mickelson had a driver to control the ball’s trajectory, both inherently left and inherently right, for openings in his bag. In Augusta, trees directly restrict hitting, so the importance of threads is emphasized.

“I’m not going to stop looking for the boundaries of my body, my golf swing and my knowledge of the sport. I want to find new lines of play by hitting the trees on this field, for example in the first and ninth holes, ”DeChambeau opened his plans.

The golf major tournament, The Masters, begins on Thursday. Box + shows the competition as a paid service.