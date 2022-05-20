Golf | Golf mortar slammed the punch straight into the journalist’s face – “The blow had to be brutal”

Journalist Sage Steele was hospitalized after receiving an unfortunate hit in the face.

ESPN supplier Sage Steele experienced a grim fate while watching the events of the PGA Championship at Tulsa Golf Course in the United States.

New York Postin by Jon Rahmin the blow escaped badly onto the siding and pounded Steele in the face at 291 miles per hour.

Reporter present Geoff Shackelford said eyewitnesses described the situation as really awful. According to eyewitnesses, Steele lay on the ground, holding the area of ​​his nose and mouth with his hands in blood.

Shackelford himself saw the punch, but did not hit his colleague. He could only imagine the damage caused by the ball.

“I was standing behind when Rahm’s blow went towards the trees. He immediately shouted ‘fore left’ and gestured furiously to the left. The shot had to be brutal as the ball ended up in the middle of the fairway, ”Shackelford said.

Whose hitting any golfer’s face in the face makes it painful, but what makes the case even more unfortunate is that Rahm is one of the fiercest hitters in the golf world.

Steele was sitting in the media room at the time of the hit. He was immediately hospitalized due to an accident.

According to New York Post, Steele will not return to the tournament venue this weekend.