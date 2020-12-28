No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Golf legend Greg Norman was returned to the hospital – urging to take the coronavirus seriously

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 28, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In his Instagram update, Norman talked about his pain and loss of taste.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman, 65, has been hospitalized back due to a coronavirus, AFP news agency reported on Monday.

Norman published on Sunday night on his Instagram account a picture of himself at a Florida hospital. At the same time, he hoped the update would be “the last of his covid saga”.

He urged his social media followers to take the coronavirus seriously.

“I’m fit and strong, and can tolerate pain very well, but this virus clutching the shit out of me in a way I have never before experienced,” Norman wrote.

“My muscle and joint pain are on a whole different level, and my head hurts just as if it was broken through with a chisel,” he continued.

Norman was admitted to the hospital on Christmas Day and got to his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday. The secluded star returned to the hospital on Sunday.

Nicknamed The Great White Shark, the golf star wrote that his body was not okay on a Saturday walk with the Apollo dog.

“My taste buds also suffered – beer and wine tasted bad,” he said, adding that he also struggled with his memory.

Norman returned home from Orlando this Christmas week, where he competed in the PNC Championship with his son Greg Norman Jr. with.

Coronavirus tests performed on him gave a negative result both before and after the race. Norman wrote that his symptoms began on Wednesday.

Norman was number one on the world golf list in his career for 331 weeks. He won the British Open in 1986 and 1993.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Annual Numerology Horoscope 2021: Look at the numbers, what will happen in the year 2021?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.