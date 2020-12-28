Golf | Golf legend Greg Norman was returned to the hospital – urging to take the coronavirus seriously

In his Instagram update, Norman talked about his pain and loss of taste.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman, 65, has been hospitalized back due to a coronavirus, AFP news agency reported on Monday.

Norman published on Sunday night on his Instagram account a picture of himself at a Florida hospital. At the same time, he hoped the update would be “the last of his covid saga”.

He urged his social media followers to take the coronavirus seriously.

“I’m fit and strong, and can tolerate pain very well, but this virus clutching the shit out of me in a way I have never before experienced,” Norman wrote.

“My muscle and joint pain are on a whole different level, and my head hurts just as if it was broken through with a chisel,” he continued.

Norman was admitted to the hospital on Christmas Day and got to his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday. The secluded star returned to the hospital on Sunday.

Nicknamed The Great White Shark, the golf star wrote that his body was not okay on a Saturday walk with the Apollo dog.

“My taste buds also suffered – beer and wine tasted bad,” he said, adding that he also struggled with his memory.

Norman returned home from Orlando this Christmas week, where he competed in the PNC Championship with his son Greg Norman Jr. with.

Coronavirus tests performed on him gave a negative result both before and after the race. Norman wrote that his symptoms began on Wednesday.

Norman was number one on the world golf list in his career for 331 weeks. He won the British Open in 1986 and 1993.