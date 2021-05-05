Golf | Golf is now on the grounds of a super league: a PGA tour threatens top players with a lifetime ban if they grab a bait of tens of millions of euros

The Super League or Golf Premier League is scheduled to start next year.

Just Once football in the European Super League (ESL) has been pitted, there will be noise in the golf world. Golf’s PGA tour threatens the world’s top players with an immediate shelf and a lifelong ban if they take part in a planned new world tour, several British media reports, according to the news agency Reuters.

In football, 12 major clubs founded ESL in April, but fierce opposition from supporters and politicians led most clubs to withdraw from the project within days.

According to the Daily Telegraph, golfers have been offered $ 30-100 million (€ 25-83 million) in rewards for participating, but the PGA has now warned of a number of sanctions. The PGA held a related meeting under the Wells Fargo tournament.

“Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monagan warned potential rebels on Tuesday night that they would face an immediate shelf and a lifelong ban on competition. The meeting of the players here in Quail Hollow went silent when they heard about the huge consequences, ”the Telegraph writes according to the news agency Reuters.

The PGA Tour and the European Tour have not commented on the matter to Reuters.

British The World Golf Group has planned a new global golf tour, the Golf Premier League (PGL). The tour would include 18 tournaments and 48 players. There would be $ 10 million in prize money in each tournament. The tour would begin next year.

PGL has said it would like to work with traditional tours, but the PGA and European tour have rejected this.

Among the top players, the former number one on the world list, Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy has knocked out the PGL idea because he wants to make his career choice independently.

According to media reports, PGL has gained support from Saudi Arabia. In addition, the tournament may have been renamed the Golf Super League. According to the Telegraph, Saudi representatives have said the PGA tour cannot expel its members. If it does, a legal battle would ensue.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia are in South Florida, where several top players live. According to the media, it is not known who the representatives of Saudi Arabia are.