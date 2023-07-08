Golf | Golden Lion Sami Vatanen participated in the golf competition – the result was miserable

Sami Vatanen set out to challenge golf professionals.

Ice hockey player Sami Vatanen appeared this week with the professional players at the starting line, when the fourth competition of the Finnish Tour season, the main Finnish tour of golf, opened in Pirkkala.

Known as a die-hard golf enthusiast, Vatanen fought against windmills for two days and qualified for the continuation after two rounds. With a combined score of 38, Vatanen was the last of those who finished more than a couple of races. The hockey player’s ranking was 132nd.

The defender, who celebrated World Cup and Olympic gold in Leijon in 2022, played round scores of 93 and 89 in the competition. The discus player made his only birdie of the competition on the 16th hole of the opening round.

Vatanen has played in Pirkkala’s FT competition before, when the game has clearly gone better.

Last year Vatanen played 21 over par (83+82) and the year before 22 over par (80+86).

Last year, in addition to Vatanen, also participated in the race Patrick Laine. At that time, Laine played the same result as Vatanen this year.

A year ago, Patrik Laine was inspired to go on Vatanen’s journey to the green.

Vatanen, 32, underwent knee surgery in November and missed almost the entire last season. In the spring, a new knee injury in the finals in Switzerland prevented him from playing in the World Championships in Tampere, and the opening of the golf season was also delayed.

“I went for a little splashing, but it’s a bit difficult too,” Vatanen commented on his golf condition in May.

Pirkkalan as in previous years, the competition is the most valuable of the Finnish Tour season. There is 40,000 euros in the prize pool, which Vatanen has also bet a decent sum on.

The Swiss defender of Geneva-Servette is the main sponsor of the competition.

After two days, the leader of the competition has used almost 50 strokes less than the puck star in his rounds. Lauri Ruuskan, by Niclas Hellberg, Matias Rantala and Martin Plukkan the result is –8.

The competition ends on Saturday.