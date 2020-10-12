Golf | GoGolf: Matilda Castren was penalized for slowness, major debut prize pool dwindles by $ 5,000: “It felt really bad”

With her performance in the PGA Championship, Matilda Castren became the second best Finn on the world list and caught up to the Tokyo Olympic venue.

Finland one of the best professional golfers of the moment Matilda Castren reached 23rd place in her first major race of her career at the women’s PGA Championship over the weekend. Castren fell short of the Korean star, who won the competition by far Sei-young Kim 18 strokes.

Castren’s prize pool was $ 39,000. However, the sum was subsequently notched, as Castren got According to GoGolf $ 5,000 penalty for playing too slowly.

“According to the judges, we didn’t stay on the hocks of the previous group and we had to keep track of time. One player in our trio was slow. Difficulties in staying up to speed on this course were also brought about by the tight field and the overly tight schedule given it, ”Castren told GoGolf.

In time monitoring Castren was found to have exceeded the allowable limit once by six and a second time by eight seconds. The first offense became punishable by $ 2,000, the second by an additional $ 1,000.

“It felt really bad and unfair, they’re big sums. The third offense would have become $ 4,000 more payable. Even if I shouldn’t, yes, I often think about money on the field, how I get my living done and the expenses paid, ”Castren told GoGolf.

Castren, he said, hasn’t had a hard time playing fast enough in the past.

“To that extent, the situation felt strange and disgusting, of course. Aronimink Golf Club in particular has sections on the greens that take easy time to read, ”he lamented.

Slow down gambling has recently become increasingly restricted in golf. In addition to direct monetary penalties, the European tour, for example, gives penalties for playing too slowly after the first warning, which naturally affects the result and thus the result.

The slow gameplay caused a lot of discord among the professionals in the summer of 2019. Among other things Edoardo Molinari published a list of the most time-monitored and fined players on the European tour, and Bryson DeChambeau received harsh criticism after spending more than two minutes on the PGA tour in a three-meter putt.

Provided The Tokyo Olympics will be held next summer, and the 60-player golf tournament will practically qualify for the top two Finnish listings in the world according to the ranking situation before the Games.

With his performance at the PGA Championship, Castren became the second best Finn on the world list and caught up in the Olympic place, which has been one of his dreams.

“I hope to play in the 2024 Olympics. It’s one of my biggest dreams, ”Castren said last December In an interview with HS.