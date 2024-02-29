Golf | Georgia Ball, 26, was harassed at work by an unknown man – this video sent followers into a frenzy

The professional golfer found himself in an embarrassing situation.

Professional golfer Georgia Ball got into an awkward situation at the training ground in Liverpool a week ago. Ball was working on his new swing when the unknown man decided to start giving instructions.

“Excuse meexcuse me,” the man began.

26-year-old Ball is a golf influencer who posts instructional videos on social media. This time too, the camera was rolling, and the man's intervention was recorded in the pictures.

“You shouldn't hit like that,” the man said, telling Ball to speed up his swing.

“You know, I've been playing golf for 20 years,” the man insisted.

Ball said he was just learning a new hitting technique, which is why he was swinging his bat slower.

Ball decided to show what he can do. When the next punch went straight, the man said that he didn't look better right away.

Ball posted 90 seconds of the situation on TikTok and Instagram the video, which became a huge viral hit. Ball looks very annoyed in the situation.

Pätkä has been viewed more than 10 million times and tens of thousands have commented on what they saw.

“I feel sorry for all the men,” one Instagram user wrote.

Multi Ball's follower accused the man of “mansplaining”, i.e. man explanation. The term refers to situations where men give unsolicited and unexpected advice to women who probably know more about the matter than the person giving the advice.

Ball said for the BBC, that he didn't want to put the man in his place by revealing that he was a professional player. According to him, the man's advice was basically right, but the situation was awkward.

Ball thought the attention the viral hit received was “crazy”.

“The reception of the video has been really positive and I am grateful for all the messages,” he said.

“I'm glad I can watch the video and laugh at the situation, because the vast majority of golfers really just want to make fun of each other,” he said.

You can watch the video below.