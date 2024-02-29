Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Georgia Ball, 26, was harassed at work by an unknown man – this video sent followers into a frenzy

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Golf | Georgia Ball, 26, was harassed at work by an unknown man – this video sent followers into a frenzy

The professional golfer found himself in an embarrassing situation.

Professional golfer Georgia Ball got into an awkward situation at the training ground in Liverpool a week ago. Ball was working on his new swing when the unknown man decided to start giving instructions.

Excuse meexcuse me,” the man began.

26-year-old Ball is a golf influencer who posts instructional videos on social media. This time too, the camera was rolling, and the man's intervention was recorded in the pictures.

“You shouldn't hit like that,” the man said, telling Ball to speed up his swing.

“You know, I've been playing golf for 20 years,” the man insisted.

Ball said he was just learning a new hitting technique, which is why he was swinging his bat slower.

Ball decided to show what he can do. When the next punch went straight, the man said that he didn't look better right away.

Ball posted 90 seconds of the situation on TikTok and Instagram the video, which became a huge viral hit. Ball looks very annoyed in the situation.

See also  Technology | Hus is quietly developing an artificial intelligence that should conquer the world

Pätkä has been viewed more than 10 million times and tens of thousands have commented on what they saw.

“I feel sorry for all the men,” one Instagram user wrote.

Multi Ball's follower accused the man of “mansplaining”, i.e. man explanation. The term refers to situations where men give unsolicited and unexpected advice to women who probably know more about the matter than the person giving the advice.

Ball said for the BBC, that he didn't want to put the man in his place by revealing that he was a professional player. According to him, the man's advice was basically right, but the situation was awkward.

Ball thought the attention the viral hit received was “crazy”.

“The reception of the video has been really positive and I am grateful for all the messages,” he said.

“I'm glad I can watch the video and laugh at the situation, because the vast majority of golfers really just want to make fun of each other,” he said.

See also  Bird deaths | Highly pathogenic bird flu is now killing seagulls, terns and eiders - Cases in several locations

You can watch the video below.


#Golf #Georgia #Ball #harassed #work #unknown #man #video #followers #frenzy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The 5 key players of Chivas vs Cruz Azul in J10 of Clausura 2024

The 5 key players of Chivas vs Cruz Azul in J10 of Clausura 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result