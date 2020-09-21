Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Fuel thieves caused environmental damage at Vierumäki Golf Course

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
0

Vierumäki fuel theft occurred at the golf course in Heinola over the weekend, resulting in environmental damage, golf media reported Golf points and GoGolf on Monday.

The fuel tank for field maintenance machines in the service hall of Vierumäki Golf’s Cooke course had been broken open on the night between Saturday and Sunday, and several hundred liters of fuel had been stolen from the tank.

In connection with the theft, an estimated 30–50 liters of fuel oil had spilled into the ground, said Vierumäki Golf’s CEO Jan Ruoho GoGolfille.

Fuel oil had absorbed into the ground over a large area. An earthmoving contractor previously used by the field company dug and transported an estimated 50 tonnes of contaminated soil, according to Ruoho.

“After all, this is a big pity and a significant environmental crime in all respects. Hundreds of liters of fuel left and everything else on top of that: we get to sell quite a number of green feet, and the costs of this have also been covered, ”Ruoho told Golfpiste.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020: good news for Delhi Capitals, the pain of Ashwin's injury has reduced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In