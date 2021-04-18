Golf | Four birdies homestretch raised Matilda Castren’s second-best career LPGA-position: “I’m really happy weeks”

Four the final letter of successive birds winged Matilda Castrenin the second-best ranking of his career on the world’s leading women’s golf tour, the LPGA Tour.

Castren rose to share 12th place early Sunday morning in the Finnish-era Lotte Championship, which was played on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

In the third round of the race, Castren reached the best round result of his career With the LPGA (65), and the final round went at the second best pace with 66 strokes.

Before the final of the four birds, he had made three birdies and one bogie. The overall result was -17 (71 + 69 + 65 + 66), which is by far Castren’s by far the best overall result with LPGA compared to the par figure.

On the results list the rise came in nine places.

“I’m really happy week. Field conditions were relatively mild, so results were low. But I’m really happy with my game, especially the putt. It saved a lot this week, ”Castren told HS.

Castren earned $ 31,197 in prize money, or about $ 26,000.

Competition won the former number one on the world list Lydia Ko with a result of -28. Ko, a New Zealander, left the four-place finisher, including an Olympic winner Inbee Parkin, as much as seven beats away.