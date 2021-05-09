Dubai (Al-Ittihad) Adel Al-Zarouni, Vice President of the Golf Association, revealed that the Federation had succeeded in obtaining temporary membership in the International Golf Federation of People of Determination, becoming the first Arab to succeed in including its affiliated athletes of people of determination in the lists of the International Federation, and giving them the ability to obtain A global classification that qualifies them to participate in the global benefits. Al-Zarouni said: “The encouraging results of the participation of an athlete of determination in the golf competition competitions at the Special Olympics World Games in March 2019, laid the correct basis for including the competitions of this segment’s athlete within the Federation’s competitions, in a move that received the attention of the International Federation, and opened the door, and with the support of the Sheikh. Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations, in accelerating the pace of negotiations with the International Federation, and finally resulted in the UAE Federation obtaining temporary membership in the International Federation, in a remarkable achievement as the first Arab federation that paves the way for athletes of determination to obtain an international classification that qualifies them to participate in Major world championships ». He explained: “Since 2019, the federation has been keen to establish national teams that bring together normal people and their peers of people of determination, before witnessing in the same year the inclusion of special competitions for athletes of determination within the agenda of golf competitions, in a step that was a cornerstone in giving this segment of athletes the opportunity to advance. With the level of ambitions, before direct negotiations with the International Golf Federation yielded to the success of the UAE Federation, as the first Arab federation, to obtain temporary membership, provided that it is to be followed in October and on the sidelines of the Ordinary General Assembly of the International Federation, to open the door for voting on granting the Emirates Federation permanent membership. ». He added: “The golf federation’s strategy, under the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations, included providing all means of support for athletes of determination, in complementarity with the government’s approach to accelerating the pace of societal integration. With the interest of the International Golf Federation of People of Determination, for the UAE Federation to be the cornerstone in encouraging the rest of the Arab federations to join the umbrella of the International Federation, and to give their players of determination the ability to raise the level of ambitions, and to obtain a global classification that qualifies them to participate in the major events on the international stage. He concluded: “Since the successful hosting of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, attention has turned to the UAE, as a model that reflects the extent of support enjoyed by the people of determination in all fields. The step of temporary membership in the International Federation represents a qualitative leap in the right direction that serves athletes. This segment, and the transition to the level of ambitions towards global ».