Golf | For Harman, the first major win of his career – Suomen Välimäki collapsed in the last round

Harman won his first golf major at the British Open. Välimäki’s ranking fell sharply in the last round.

of the United States Brian Harman has won the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Harman’s total score was 271 strokes, or 13 under par. Second place was shared by four golfers, whose score was -7. It was Harman’s, 36-year-old’s first major win, and he held onto the race win convincingly throughout the weekend.

“I thank my wife and family, whom I look forward to seeing. Despite the weather, the field was in great condition, and the competition was well organized,” said the American, who was happy about his victory, on Viasat’s broadcast.

The tournament was the last ranking tournament out of four of the season.

Finland Sami Välimäki the first prestigious British tournament of his golf career ended sadly with the weakest round of the weekend at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Välimäki, who was the only Finn to make it to the rounds of the weekend, started the last round in 40th place with a score of 1 over par. Välimäki recorded a +9 for the overall result from the weekend’s open championship tournament.

A double bogey on the seventeenth fairway and a +4 score on the last fairway dropped Välimäki’s ranking to about 68th.

“I played a good game today, but I couldn’t sink the putts. We ended up with four bad shots,” Välimäki told STT after the race.

Välimäki played the best round of the tournament on Friday, when in addition to three birdies, one eagle was marked on the scorecard, and the result of the round was 3 under par.

“Majors are good events, but it’s not terribly good,” Välimäki summed up the weekend.

The tournament was the last value tournament of the season, and Välimäki is supposed to be on vacation next.

The last time a Finnish man played a full four rounds in a major competition was in 2019, when Mikko Korhonen played in the British Open and reached 63rd place.

