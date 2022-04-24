Golf | Finns have a successful day on the LPGA tour – newcomer Sanna Nuutinen tops the top ten

Nuutinen is the result of two under two.

24.4. 9:18

Helsinki / Los Angele

Finnish golfer Sanna Nuutinen continued his steady firm grip on the third round of the LPGA Tour in Los Angeles and rose to share 14th place in the race. Nuutinen, who is only playing golf in the second LPGA competition of his career, played his second round of 70 strokes (1 under a pair) on Saturday.

“It was a really good thing to do. I hit 17 green today and almost all fairway hits. I missed one bus by two meters. I made this walk in the park pretty easy for myself, ”Nuutinen said According to the golf point.

Nuutinen’s total result is -2. The Finn finished 42nd in his LPGA debut at the end of March.

The second Finn in the race Matilda Castren survived sparingly for further rounds, but comfortably improved his position on the third day. Castren finished the day with 68 strokes (–3) and is in 35th place with a par score.

The Finn got on the field in the morning group and took advantage of the favorable weather conditions.

“Today was a better beat, there weren’t as many masses as yesterday and the day before yesterday. The morning was really calm. The last couple of days have been pretty windy, ”Castren, who was annoyed by the bog of the last bus, said in a statement.

Japan Nasa Hataoka became the clear leader of the competition. Hataoka (–11) leads second in Australia Hannah Green with four strokes.