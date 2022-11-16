Golf | Failure to rake the sand barrier results in a penalty in golf competition in the United States

There are a lot of players on golf courses who, for one reason or another, leave their marks uncorrected in the sand barrier.

Ball ending up in a sand obstacle on the golf course is always at least a little disappointing for an amateur player, because it is often difficult to get out of there with honor. Sometimes it can be even for a professional player.

It doesn’t lift the mood if you find your ball in a footprint or other mark left in the sand by another player.

Not fixing one’s own tracks, i.e. not raking them in the sand barrier, is the thing on the golf course that perhaps affects other players the most among etiquette mistakes.

One can only guess whether it is perhaps a case of fooling around, ignorance, carelessness, forgetfulness, indifference, selfishness or something else.

In the competition played in the state of Arizona in the United States, strict measures have been taken to ensure that no player would suffer from the sand barrier left unraked. Tells about it Golf.com.

It is a qualifying competition for the Asian tour. The players participating in the competition have been told that neglecting to rake the sand barrier will result in a $300 fine.

Main tours for millionaire players, the amount in question has no meaning, but for the participants of this competition, the situation may be different.

The news does not say how the supervision of the raking of the sand obstacles is handled during the competition.

The event in question is the first qualifier for the initial stage of the Asian tour organized in the United States.