The Golf facelift seems to be the last of the mohicans.

The Volkswagen Golf was once the standard car. You got up, made your bed, ate a plate of Brinta, bought a Volkswagen Golf and went to work. That was your day then. But nowadays there is so much more than just a Golf. Not only is the competition from other brands fierce, Volkswagen nowadays has plenty of alternatives on offer.

That is not to say that the Golf is a completely neglected child, on the contrary. Despite the C-segment losing popularity, it is still an important market and the Golf is an important car. The current generation, the ‘CD1’ (although everyone says Golf 8) has been on the market for a few years now.

So it is high time for a facelift. That is of course a bit double, because in principle the Golf CD is equal to the Golf 5G (which we all call Golf 7). Thanks to Motor1.com we know a little more.

Golf facelift

The Golf gets slightly modified headlights, grille and bumper. So typical facelift work. At the rear, the changes are minimal, something that we also see more often. So those huge fake exhausts remain. That seems to be received positively.

More important are the changes for the interior. In addition, Volkswagen will tackle the infotainment system in a Marke Rutte-esque way. The screen will grow considerably in diameter and be a lot more logical in terms of operation.

Recently, Cariad has one new CEO – Peter Bosch – and since he’s wearing a cap, we hope he can get the electronics done. Volkswagen has fired the old incumbent guard of Cariad. Cariad is Volkswagen’s IT department responsible for other infotainment.

Interior

Another aspect that Volkswagen is working on for the Golf facelift is the rest of the interior. The current model (which you see in the images) is fine in itself, but in the past the Golf always had an edge over the competition. The interior will be equipped with nicer materials and careful finishing. We are curious how that will turn out.

In terms of technology, the well-known powertrains will be available. We do expect more electrification. Some steps have been taken there since 2019, both in terms of 48V generators and battery packs and electric motors for the hybrid versions. The top version (GTE) will get 272 horsepower. The base will be a 1.0 TSI three-cylinder with a 1.5 TSI Evo2 four-cylinder above it for those who are not enough. The GTI and R models have the 2.0 TSI engine.

After the Volkswagen Golf gets a makeover, the rest of the family will follow. Think of the Audi A3, Seat Leon (and the Cupra Leon of course) and the Skoda Octavia.

