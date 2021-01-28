Five federations including the French Golf Federation have sent a letter to President Emmanuel Macron asking that the practice of their outdoor activities remain permitted under strict health conditions in the event of new confinement. This federation has joined forces with four other sports and nature activities federations: horse riding, sailing, hunting and fishing. The five signatory federations propose to the president to “Validate the practice” of these activities “Within the limit of half a day and 50 km, subject to a specific protocol”. Golf was among the very first sports practices allowed to resume after the first confinement in March. This federation recalls that the implementation of deconfinement measures carried out by its federations, clubs and practitioners has not resulted in the appearance of clusters. The executive gave itself time to reflect on Wednesday before possibly giving a turn of the screw in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic. E. S.