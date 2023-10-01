Golf | Europe withstood the USA’s ferocity in the Ryder Cup

1.10. 18:37

Europe won the Ryder Cup, the men’s traditional hole-in-one match in golf. The match ended in Rome to the joy of the loud audience with the victory of the home team, while Europe Tommy Fleetwood secured at least a draw in the match Rickie Fowler against. Europe rose to at least 14.5 points, which was enough to win.

Fleetwood took a two-hole lead on the 16th hole when Fowler hit his opening shot into the water on the par 4 fairway. Fleetwood eventually won the match 3/1 and brought a full point instead of half a point.

The European team, which was successful on Friday and Saturday, went into the final day with a lead of 10.5–5.5 and needed four points from Sunday’s dozen singles matches to win the competition. The Americans played brilliantly in the singles, but in the end not enough.

Before Fleetwood’s success, Europe’s points account was increased by the opening pair By Scottie Scheffler tied with Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 4/3 defeated Viktor Hovland, by Brian Harman 3/2 defeated Tyrrell Hatton mixed Rory McIlroywho won by Sam Burns 3/1.

Some of the matches are still in progress. Right after Fleetwood, at least half a point was also secured by Europe Shane Lowry in the match Jordan Spieth against.

Last week, the European women defeated the American team in a similar competition. The Women’s Solheim Cup was played in Spain.

The next Ryder Cup will be played in 2025 on Long Island, New York. The Solheim Cup returns to even-numbered years after the corona pandemic disrupted the competition rhythm. The women will also play next in the USA, in Gainesville, Virginia, in September 2024.

So far, the only Finnish player in the traditional hole-in-the-hole matches has been Matilda Castrenwhich sealed Europe’s 15-13 away win in the women’s match two years ago.