Golf | English Golf Club bans hoodies on the course and compares them to torn jeans

Tyrrell Hatton won a big professional race in England last weekend wearing a hoodie.

Golfin top player Tyrrell Hattonin dressing became the topic of talk last week in the European tour competition.

The Englishman won a race at Wentworth Field near London, but was allowed to explain why he was wearing a hoodie.

Hoodies have been worn on golf racetracks before, but on British old-fashioned courses it is not your typical outfit. Hatton thought it was “cool that it is being talked about”.

Wearside Golf Club, another English golf club now based in Sunderland, has clarified its dress etiquette. Club compare use of a hoodie for torn jeans and prohibit hoodies in the field.

The announcement of the Wearside aroused indignation and a lot of defenders were found in the golf media called The Club for the use of the hoodie.

The GoGolf website was the first in Finland to report on the matter.