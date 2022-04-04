A total of 8 members of the Country Club Golf Academyobtained their pass to the National Lorena Ochoa that will take place in the city of Monterey, Nuevo Leon from May 1 to 4.

Mochitensian athletes qualified in the regional stage that was held over the weekend in La Paz, Baja California Sur. Isaac Álvarez, Max Labastida, Sofía Quiñones, Salvador Rojo, Mateo Espinoza, Carolina Morales, Nicolás Vega and Matías Rojoare the 8 Mochitensians who secured their place in the National scheduled for early May in the Sultana del Norte.

Isaac Álvarez participated in the 16-18 age category, Max Labastida in 14-15, Sofía Quiñones also in 14-15, Salvador Rojo in 12-13, Mateo Espinoza in 10-11, Carolina Morales in 10-11, Nicolás Vega and Matías Rojo in 9 years.

In this last category, the members of the Los Mochis Country Club made it 1-2, with Vega standing out with the best score in the tournament.

The result for the pupils of Philip Menchaca It was quite satisfactory, since the delegation was made up of a total of 19 golfers.