Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Dustin Johnson, number one on the world golf list, was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Dustin Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus test, was scheduled to take part in the CJ Cup next weekend.

Golfin men number one on the world list Dustin Johnson coronavirus infection has been reported. The PGA tour reported Johnson, 36, of the infection on Tuesday.

Johnson was scheduled to take part in the CJ Cup tournament to be played in Las Vegas next weekend. However, the American player developed symptoms suggestive of a coronavirus, and the result of a coronary test performed on him proved to be positive.

Positive with the test, Johnson dropped out of the weekend tournament and is in isolation.

“Of course I’m disappointed. I was looking forward to competing this week, but now I’m going to do my best to get back as soon as possible, ”Johnson said in a PGA tour press release.

Johnson last competed in the U.S. Open Championship on September 17-20. day. He finished in split sixth place after freezing 11 strokes from the race winner Bryson DeChambeau.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Russians will need a certificate of absence of COVID when entering Belarus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In