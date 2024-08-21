Golf | Drunken golfer disturbs in Espoo – harsh arguments from other players

Golf|The exceptional behavior surprised the Espoo golf course.

Drunken the golfer caused problems in the competition played in Espoo at the beginning of August. The issue will be clarified by the publication of the Golfliitto disciplinary decision.

On the first weekend of August, a Mid Tour competition was played in Espoo, where one player had come “apparently in a strong state of intoxication” according to the disciplinary report.

A fellow player who was in the same playing group said that the player had blown 1.7 per thousand into the breathalyzer in the morning and had drunk six tentacles at the golf course club before the start of the game round. The player’s caddy had also been drunk.

The other members of the gaming group had told the tournament director about the player’s inappropriate behavior during the round. According to the group, the player had hit clubs and disturbed the playing of others, for example by cursing his own game while criticizing it.

On the 12th hole, the player had changed groups. The reason was the rush for the Weekend festival organized the same evening. After the 15th hole, the player had left the round and left the field.

According to the player’s own report, he had blown 1.7 per thousand at night after coming home from parties. The player admitted that he drank one pint at the club in the morning, but denied rumors of more drinks.

The player also denied the disturbing behavior, but admitted that he used a curse word a few times. The reason for stopping the tour was that he didn’t want to get sick after getting wet during the tour.

Disciplinary Committee deemed that the player was “at least to some extent under the influence of alcohol” at the start of the game round. According to those present at the competition event, the player’s caddy had been heavily drunk, and the player said he had sent him away in the middle of the round.

According to the unanimous decision of the Disciplinary Committee, the player is guilty of inappropriate behavior, disturbing other players and interrupting the game without cause.

According to the disciplinary decision, the player has committed several fouls worthy of a warning, but the events are evaluated as a whole.

“When evaluating disruptive behavior, attention should be paid to the experience of other players, not to how the player himself experiences his actions. In addition, it is indisputable that the player has interrupted his round of play without a valid reason,” the disciplinary decision states.

The player has been suspended until September 15. The season-ending team competitions of the Mid Tour are played on the same weekend, so the player’s season on the tour is over.