Golf | Donald Trump raised $50 million – then appeared in a contested race

Donald Trump is also a hot potato in golf.

Repeat Chasing the US presidency Donald Trump showed up at a controversial golf tournament in Miami on Sunday, for example Palm Beach Post news.

The competition was part of the LIV tour sponsored by Saudi Arabia. The tournament was played on a field called Doral owned by Trump.

Trump visited the players at the training ground. He chatted, for example Bubba Watson's, Anthony Kim and Bryson DeChambeau with. Trump was also described as the CEO of LIV By Greg Norman with.

Trump visited the area for a fundraiser where he collected Reuters according to a 50 million dollar (46 million euro) pot for his presidential campaign. Trump's coffers have been emptied by his large legal fees.

The relationship between the Saudi-funded LIV and the “old golf power” PGA has been difficult since the new tour began operations a couple of years ago. PGA players have been lured to rival tournaments with huge prize money.

Trump has been a difficult case for the PGA, even though the organization's tournaments have been played on the businessman's courts. In 2015, the PGA publicly criticized Trump's political speech.

The PGA also pulled the Trump-owned course from one of its majors in 2022 in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, but the flamboyant ex-president's courses at LIV fit the bill.

Trump has become a well-known defender of LIV. This close connection with Saudi Arabia has been wondered at in the United States.

This time, however, Trump did not participate in the pro-am race before the actual competition, although he has done so in previous years.

His brand was still visibly present. of the Guardian according to Doral's store you could buy his book Art of the Deal for $28. Trump's logo was also printed on everything from mugs to ping-pong balls.