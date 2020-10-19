The Scottish authorities approved Trump’s construction project, although residents of the Aberdeenshire region of north-east Scotland opposed the project because of, among other things, water distribution.

President Donald Trumpin owned company is allowed to build a new golf course in Scotland.

The Scottish authorities approved Trump’s application, although residents of the Aberdeenshire region opposed the project, mainly because of the water supply involved, according to AFP.

The 18-hole golf course to be built in north-east Scotland will be called MacLeod. The name has its roots in Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeodin by. Mary Anne MacLeod was born in Scotland in 1912.

Trump also has another golf course in the same area, Menie Estate. The most famous of Trump’s Scottish golf courses is Turnberry.

In total, Trump owns 17 golf courses in the United States and Scotland.

Trump is an avid golfer with an incredibly low level of 2.8 for the enthusiast.

Former sports editor of Sports Illustrated Rick Reilly last year published a book on Trump’s golf skills. Reillyn by Trump is the biggest cheater in golf.