24.7. 19:00

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Donald Trump hit the Eagle during his round of golf with star player Bryson DeChambeau. Trump’s supporters have adopted punching as a campaign weapon. Golf pro Teemu Sallinen considers Trump’s swing to be unique. According to Sallinen, Trump brings the bat to the ball from a good direction.

of the United States served as president 2017–2021 and aspires to the position again Donald Trump garners praise especially from his supporters for his performance on the golf course.

Trump played the American star golfer Bryson DeChambeau with the round and hit Eagle on the 12th, i.e. played the fairway two strokes below the ideal score defined for it.

The matter will be clarified by sharing it on DeChambeau’s YouTube account on video. The two-time US Open winner playing on the Saudi Tour LIV on the account has over a million followers.

The Republicans have naturally taken the round’s most successful hit as their campaign weapon, but what does Trump’s performance look like through the eyes of a professional?

“The trip they are playing is not insanely long. After all, he hits with a driver”, golf pro Teemu Sallinen answers.

Trump, 78, hit his eagle on the fairway, which is 210 yards, or about 192 meters long.

“When a man starts to get older anyway, the body just doesn’t move as fast. In my opinion, Trump has a bit of a funny and idiosyncratic swing,” Sallinen assesses.

“However, he brings the bat to the ball from an awfully good direction, which means he can probably hit the ball fairly evenly and straight.”

A year Sallinen, who received the Teaching Professional of the Year recognition from the Finnish PGA in 2021, believes that the playing situation is genuine.

“It was a good swing, and he hit the ball well,” he summarizes.

Trump hit his drive onto the green about four feet or 120 centimeters away from the hole and then put the ball in the hole.

Sallinen describes Trump’s putting technique as “a little more unorthodox”. The ex-president uses more wrists, and the bat doesn’t spin in a terribly straight line.

“But he can be poked very well [palloa] straight ahead. The main thing is that the ball goes into the cup – it doesn’t really matter how you do it.”

“Great eagle, yes. Yes, something like that would always suit me”, adds Sallinen.

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau shook hands at the Saudi Tour LIV competition at Trump National Golf Club in July 2022.

Allowed doesn’t judge Trump’s weaknesses or strengths as a golfer because he hasn’t played with him.

“I bet that age is starting to be a burden. The ball doesn’t necessarily fly as far as when he was younger, and he has a very peculiar way of hitting the ball,” says Sallinen.

“But he really comes from a good direction to that ball. It can be a very repeatable swing, and you can get a lot of power for it by doing it yourself.”