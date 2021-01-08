Golf | Donald Trump has already awarded the Medal of Freedom to Swedish golf star Annika Sörenstam – “She is a proud American”

The Medals of Liberty were handed out at the White House on Thursday just a day after Trump supporters broke into the congress building.

The United States president Donald Trump has continued his preferred duties despite resignation demands. On Thursday, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian badge in the United States, to three deserving golfers on Thursday.

One of the medal winners was a 50-year-old former top Swedish player Annika Sörenstam. The medals were announced as early as last March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, a distribution ceremony at the White House was held only now.

White House Bulletin according to, medals are awarded to individuals who have had a significant impact on country security, world peace, or cultural or other public or private influence.

“The world knows from Annika’s first name after her legendary 15-year professional career. She broke world records and changed the way women play golf forever, ”the White House reasoning states.

Sörenstam’s participation in the medals ceremony has been criticized, for example, by Sörenstam’s social media accounts, says Aftonbladet. Instead, Sörensstam’s American husband Mike McGee sees it differently. He sent a text message Dagens Nyheterille:

“Annika was named the recipient of the Medal of Liberty in the spring, and the invitation to the handover ceremony came several weeks ago. He is a proud American who is honored to receive this badge. ”

They also received the Medal of Liberty Gary Player and posthumously as early as 1956 to the deceased Babe Didrikson to Zaharias.